Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion


Flipkart would invest INR15b as part of a strategic investment in ABFRL, taking 7.8% equity stake at a price of INR205/share, a ~37% premium (on 22nd Oct’20 closing price). It would be entitled to a board seat and Right of First Refusal for 1–5 years. Promoter stake in the company would fall to 55.1%, from 59.8% currently, on a post-equity basis.



Outlook


We increase TP to INR200 (v/s INR180 earlier). We raise our target multiple, ascribing 18x EV/EBITDA to Lifestyle, 16x EV/EBITDA to Pantaloons, and 1x EV/sales to other businesses – this is still at a 33% discount to Westside’s target EV/EBITDA multiple of 27x. We believe the sharp reduction in debt and earnings accretion would certainly help lower risk and improve growth. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

