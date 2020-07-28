App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ABB; target of Rs 1030: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ABB recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated July 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ABB


Despite strong impact of the COVID-19 disruption on short duration businesses, ABB’s 2QCY20 revenue growth decline was limited to 43% (v/s est. 57% decline). The company demonstrated strong cost control measures, which led to positive EBITDA/adj. PAT (v/s est. loss). This suggests that ABB has a highly resilient business model. Importantly, the company has suggested that Jun-Jul’20 marked double-digit YoY growth in order inflows/revenue. ABB’s results indicate trends that boost our structural industrial automation theme – not only have clients experienced the benefits from close quarters, but the company has also used automation (remote monitoring, etc.) to service clients at lower costs. While we are impressed with green-shoots in the automation business, we await more data points to emerge – expect confirmation of the same through Siemens’ results. We have increased our CY20/CY21E earnings estimates by 12%/6% and see an upside risk to the same, if the Jun-Jul’20 trend persists.


Outlook


ABB is a pure play on longer-term industrial automation and the ‘Make-in-India’ theme. We maintain our Buy rating with revised TP of INR1,030 (Prior: INR990).





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #ABB #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.