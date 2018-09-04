App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1600: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated August 29, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on Aarti Industries

Its process-chemistry competence with scale-up engineering competence put Aarti Inds. as one of the global leaders in benzene-based chemistry. Its highly integrated manufacturing facilities along the entire value chain of processing capabilities, makes Aarti competent at isomer management, a key factor acting as an entry barrier.

Outlook

We arrive at a valuation of Rs 1,600 a share. At this price the stock is valued at a PE of 31x FY19e and 21x FY21e. On an EV/EBITDA multiple comparison, it is valued at 17x FY19e and 13x FY21e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:14 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations

