Bharat Electronics share price up 5% as board to consider second interim dividend

Bharat Electronics share price added 5 percent intraday on February 25, the day the company said it was going to consider a second interim dividend.

The company's board would meet on March 16, 2021 to consider and approve a second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21, the state-owned aerospace and defence firm said in the release. The record date for the payment of the dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2020-21, if declared, would be March 24, 2021.

At 1457 hours, Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 141.10, up Rs 4.75, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 143.95 on February 18, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 56.10 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 1.98 percent below its 52-week high and 151.52 percent above its 52-week low.