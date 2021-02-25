English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bharat Electronics share price up 5% as board to consider second interim dividend

The state-owned aerospace and defence firm's board will meet on March 16 to consider and approve the second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Electronics share price added 5 percent intraday on February 25, the day the company said it was going to consider a second interim dividend.

The company's board would meet on March 16, 2021 to consider and approve a second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21, the state-owned aerospace and defence firm said in the release. The record date for the payment of the dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2020-21, if declared, would be March 24, 2021.

At 1457 hours, Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 141.10, up Rs 4.75, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 143.95 on February 18, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 56.10 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 1.98 percent below its 52-week high and 151.52 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Electronics #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 25, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.