Banks trade mixed ahead of RBI presser; PSU banks gain led by BoB, SBI

The Indian stock market opened in the red following its global peers but pared some losses with Sensex rising 16.11 points or 0.05% at 30949.01, and the Nifty sheding 4.65 points or 0.05% at 9101.60.

Bank Nifty is trading flat ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference which is scheduled at 10 AM today. This will be third presser of the governor in the context of COVID-19 related measures in last two months. The first one was on March 27 and the second on April 17.

Individual banking names are trading mixed with Bandhan Bank down over 3 percent followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank.

There is a widespread expectation that the Governor may announce an extension of the loan moratorium for term loans for a few more months in the backdrop of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. Industries have been demanding extension of the moratorium facility for another three months. This will help companies, severely hit by the lockdown, to not miss the payments to banks.

Secondly, the governor could announce the continuation of the liquidity support measures for banks to lend to non-banking finance companies and small industrial units in view of the prolonged stress in the economy.

Among the PSU banking names, Bank of Baroda gained 3 percent followed by Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India. The index is the outperforming sector with Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India being the other gainers.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank are among the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value while volumes of Bank of Baroda jumped with 30,04,568 shares being traded at 09:25 hours.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, former RBI Deputy Governer, HR Khan said that the RBI Governor may talk about regulatory issues. Extension of the moratorium will only lead to accumulation of interest payment. Not sure if there will be something on a stress/bad bank, he added.

Kotak Mahindra AMC is of the view that it may not be fair to expect monetary policy announcement again. Market would like to know how willing RBI is to monetise deficit adding that there could be State Development Loans (SDLs) without collateral.

