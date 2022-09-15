Balaji Amines completes first phase of expansion, stock adds over 4%

live bse live

Shares of Balaji Amines zoomed after the company said it completed Phase 1 of Greenfield Project (Unit IV) and announced further capex for adding new capacities in Phase 2 of the project. The stock was up 4 percent and trading at Rs 3,830 on the BSE as of 9.35 am.

The company said Phase 1 of 90-acre Greenfield Project has been completed and the Di-methyl Carbonate (DMC)/Propylene Carbonate (PC) and Propylene Glycol (PG) Plant will be ready to commence commercial production by the end of September. This is estimated to result in an annual production capacity of 15,000 tonnes of DMC and PC and equal amount of PG.

“We believe this will also provide a strategic advantage of being the sole manufacturer of DMC and PC in India. The annual domestic demand of DMC is about 8,000 to 9,000 tons with main usage in pharma and others. The same for PG is about 170,000 to 180,000 tons and PC is about 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes which are completely met by imports,” Balaji Amines said in a release.

DMC is also used in the production of polycarbonate and lithium batteries – the consumption of which will exponentially grow in India backed by various government initiatives, the company management believes. In the first year of operations, the company is confident of achieving capacity utilisation of 60-70 percent at the DMC/PC and PG plant.

In addition, the company has also started construction in Phase 2 of the project for two plants for methyl amine and dimethylamine hydrochloride. The environmental clearance for the same has been received well in advance. The company expects to start operations at these manufacturing facilities around the closure of this current financial year.

“The products methyl amine and dimethylamine hydrochloride will be manufactured with an upgraded / improved technology which will enable us to compete in the global market. The capex for these plants would be around Rs 200 to 220 crore which will be funded entirely by Internal Accruals. Currently Balaji Amines Ltd is a zero-debt company on a standalone basis,” said D Ram Reddy, Managing Director, Balaji Amines.

Analysts at KR Choksey Institutional said its stronger product mix, ongoing healthy pricing realisations across the majority of its products and rise in the operational leverage owing to surge in volume offtake were the main drivers of the improvement in operating margins. “Its defined capex plans will add fuel to the growth story in the coming years,” it added.

The broker has a target of Rs 4,313 on the stock.

