Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 01:24 PM IST

Assam Company locked at 5% lower circuit after co fixed record date for delisting

There were pending sell orders of 1,963,967 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Assam Company (India) locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company fixed record date for the purpose of delisting of equity shares.

As per the directions of the Monitoring Committee (MC) acting through its authorized representatives, the MC has fixed October 4, 2018, as the record date, i.e., the date for determining the public shareholders to whom the exit price is to be paid, company said in release.

The public shareholders will be paid the said amount on or before October 19, 2018

At 11:22 hrs Assam Company (India) was quoting at Rs 3.25, down Rs 0.17, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:41 am

