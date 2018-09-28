Assam Company locked at 5% lower circuit after co fixed record date for delisting

Shares of Assam Company (India) locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company fixed record date for the purpose of delisting of equity shares.

As per the directions of the Monitoring Committee (MC) acting through its authorized representatives, the MC has fixed October 4, 2018, as the record date, i.e., the date for determining the public shareholders to whom the exit price is to be paid, company said in release.

The public shareholders will be paid the said amount on or before October 19, 2018

There were pending sell orders of 1,963,967 shares, with no buyers available.

At 11:22 hrs Assam Company (India) was quoting at Rs 3.25, down Rs 0.17, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil