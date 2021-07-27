APL Apollo Tubes shares hit 52-week high, board to consider bonus issue on August 6
The board will consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares during a meeting on August 6, the company has said
July 27, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,819.30, rising 13 percent intraday, on July 27 as the company said it will consider issuing bonus shares at its board meeting on August 6.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of APL Apollo Tubes would be held on August 6, 2021, to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a release said.
The board would also consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares, the company added.
APL Apollo Tubes is one of the leading manufacturers of hollow section steel tubes and pre-galvanized steel tubes in the country.
The company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of ERW Black, hot dipped galvanised, pre-galvanized steel tubes, hollow sections and structural steel.
At 1454 hours, APL Apollo Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,754.50, up Rs 146.45, or 9.11 percent, on the BSE.