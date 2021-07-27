MARKET NEWS

APL Apollo Tubes shares hit 52-week high, board to consider bonus issue on August 6

The board will consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares during a meeting on August 6, the company has said

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
 
 
APL Apollo Tubes share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,819.30, rising 13 percent intraday, on July 27 as the company said it will consider issuing bonus shares at its board meeting on August 6.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of APL Apollo Tubes would be held on August 6, 2021, to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a release said.

The board would also consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares, the company added.

APL Apollo Tubes is one of the leading manufacturers of hollow section steel tubes and pre-galvanized steel tubes in the country.

The company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of ERW Black, hot dipped galvanised, pre-galvanized steel tubes, hollow sections and structural steel.

At 1454 hours, APL Apollo Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,754.50, up Rs 146.45, or 9.11 percent, on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 27, 2021 03:09 pm

