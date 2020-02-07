Akzo Nobel, TD Power up 5-12% on robust Q3 earnings

Akzo Nobel India and TD Power Systems shares price rose 5-12 percent intraday on February 7 after companies posted robust numbers in the quarter-ended December 2019.

Akzo Nobel posted 27.5 percent year-on-year jump in its Q3 FY20 net profit at Rs 77 crore. Revenue fell 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 727 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14.6 percent to Rs 116 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 310 bps at 16 percent, YoY.

TD Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.71 crore versus a loss of Rs 3.75 crore. Revenue was up Rs 134.5 crore in Q3 versus Rs 87.5 crore YoY.

At 09:39 hours, Akzo Nobel India was quoting Rs 2,125.00, up Rs 87.45, or 4.29 percent. TD Power Systems was quoting Rs 141.45, up Rs 12.10, or 9.35 percent on the BSE.