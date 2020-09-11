Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Madhya Pradesh is preparing to spend 11.6 bln rupees under the price support scheme to procure kharif pulses--tur, urad, and moong--harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), a state government official said. Malaysia's crude palm oil output rises 3.1% on month to 1.86 mln tn in August, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Total palm oil stocks were a tad down at 1.69 mln tn. Malaysia's palm oil exports in August fell by 11.3% on month to 1.58 mln tn, and biodiesel exports were down 36.7% on month at 24,675 tn, data showed. India received 5.2 mm rainfall yesterday, 16% below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 828.6 mm rainfall, 7% above normal. The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries has lowered its forecast for global rubber output in 2020 to 13.15 mln tn, down 4.9% from the previous year, from the 13.20 mln tn pegged in July, the association said in its monthly report. Brazil has been able to reduce pollution levels by 50% by blending ethanol with petrol, said Evandro Gussi, the president of Brazil's sugarcane industry association UNICA. Tamil Nadu has requested the Centre to draft new guidelines for its flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to avoid any fraud, a senior state government official said. The water level in 123 key reservoirs across the country rose more than 2% over the past week to 142.234 bcm today, data from the Central Water Commission showed. The level is 83% of the total live storage capacity of 171.090 bcm. It is 2% higher on year and 18% higher than the 10-year average, according to the commission.

