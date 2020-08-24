172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-j-kumar-infraprojects-target-of-rs-133-dolat-capital-5749861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 133: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on J Kumar Infraprojects with a target price of Rs 133 in its research report dated August 21, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on J Kumar Infraprojects


JKIL reported revenue broadly in line however, EBITDA margins and PAT above estimates. JKIL posted 57.3%/ 74.6% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA to Rs2.9 bn/ Rs283 mn in Q1FY21. JKIL reported loss of Rs208 mn vs. profit of Rs409 mn (Q1FY20). We reduce our revenue estimates by 11.8% and increase our EBITDA margins by 278 bps to 12.1% for FY21E factoring Q1FY21 results. Accordingly, we increase our PAT estimates by 125.0% for FY21E. We broadly maintain our FY22E estimates. JKIL's muted revenue growth (4.9% CAGR over FY20-22E) and EBITDA margin of 12.1%/ 14.0% in FY21E/ FY22E will lead to muted CAGR of -4.5% in its bottom line over FY20-22E. We, therefore, expect the RoCE and RoE to dip to 9.9%/ 8.6% in FY22E from 11.4%/ 10.5% in FY20.


Outlook


Though the stock has increased ~22% since our Q4FY20 result update note on 29 Jun'20, we believe confidence on management still remains an overhang on the stock. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a revised TP of Rs133 (6x FY22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #J Kumar Infraprojects #Recommendations

