Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 110: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on J Kumar Infraprojects with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on J Kumar Infraprojects


JKIL reported revenue above estimates, EBITDA margin below estimates and PAT in line with estimates. JKIL posted 9.3%/ 31.4%/ 45.8% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs8.8 bn/ Rs919 mn/ Rs311 mn in Q4FY20. We reduce our revenue estimates by 15.2%/ 7.6% for FY21E/ FY22E on account of lockdown due to covid-19. We factor EBITDA loss/ EBITDA breakeven levels in Q1FY21E/ Q2FY21E leading to reduction in EBITDA margin estimates by 591/ 145 bps for FY21E/ FY22E. Accordingly, we drastically reduce our PAT estimates by 89.9%/ 32.3% for FY21E/ FY22E. JKIL's muted revenue growth (5.0% CAGR over FY20-22E) and EBITDA margin of 9.3%/ 14.0% in FY21E/ FY22E will lead to muted CAGR of -2.0% in its bottom line over FY20-22E. We, therefore, expect the RoCE and RoE to dip to 9.9%/ 8.7% in FY22E from 11.4%/ 10.5% in FY20.


Outlook


Though the stock has increased ~33% since our covid report on 24th Mar'20, we believe confidence on management still remains an overhang on the stock. Thus, we downgrade to Accumulate with a downward revised TP of Rs110 (5x FY22E EPS).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #J Kumar Infraprojects #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.