    Accumulate HDFC Asset Management Co; target of Rs 2202: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Asset Management Co with a target price of Rs 2202 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Asset Management Co


    QAAUM (Quarterly Average Assets Under Management) was at INR 4,293 Bn as of September 30, 2022, a growth of 3.4% QoQ, while declined by 2.2% YoY. In Q2FY23, revenue growth stood at INR 5,447 Mn, a growth of 4.4% QoQ. The revenues were flat on YoY basis. Revenues for H1FY23 grew by 1.6% YoY at INR 10,663 Mn. The EBITDA during Q2FY23 was reported at INR 4,046 Mn (excluding other income), an increase by 3.8% QoQ, while fell by 1.6% YoY. For H1FY23, the EBITDA stood at INR 7,942 Mn. Net Profit for Q2FY23 grew by 5.7% YoY/ 15.9% QoQ at INR 3,641 Mn. PAT for H1FY23 declined by 1.7% YoY at INR 6,783 Mn.


    Outlook


    HDFCAMC shares are currently trading at a P/E of 27.3x/25.3x on FY23E/FY24E earnings. We are applying a P/E multiple of 28x on FY24E EPS of INR 78.6 to arrive at a target price of INR 2,202 per share (previously INR 2,100), an upside of 8.0% over the CMP. We maintain our rating of “ACCUMULATE” on the shares of HDFC AMC.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:33 pm
