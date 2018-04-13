App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 13, 2018 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in News: Tata Steel, HAL, NBCC, HAL, M&M, SBI, GAIL, IL&FS Transport, HUL, Infosys

NBCC (India), HAL, M&M, State Bank of India, GAIL India, IL&FS Transport, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and Infosys are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel delay signing of joint venture deal

NBCC (India): The company has secured total business of Rs 770 crore for March 2018.

HAL, M&M: Boeing partners with HAL & Mahindra to manufacture F/A-18 Super Hornet in India.

State Bank of India: CBI Questions DGM Rank Officials From SBI branch In Frankfurt & Mauritius

GAIL India: The firm will receive LNG cargo from Gazprom in May

Adani Group: The company has entered into multiple tie-ups to further defence business, Hindu Business Line reported.

IL&FS Transport: The firm is raising USD 1 billion infrastructure fund under its PE business, Mint reported.

Hindustan Unilever: Company appoints Sanjiv Mehta as Chairman

Infosys: The company will be declaring its results on Friday, April 13.

