Zomato's bell ringing ceremony to be a low-key affair with a few riders, customers & restaurant partners in attendance

The employees who are working from home will be able to catch a glimpse of the ceremony on a live streaming link which will be shared only with the staff.

Priyanka Sahay
July 23, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
The Rs 9,375-crore offer, that ran between July 14-16, received a stellar response and was subscribed 38.25 times.

The bell ringing ceremony at the Zomato's Gurgaon office will be a low-key affair with just the top management besides a few riders, customers and restaurant partners in attendance.

Soon after the five-minute ceremony everyone will go back to work.

While conventionally this ceremony is celebrated with much fanfare, the company is keeping it this way given the scare of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the schedule, the shares were to list on July 27 but Zomato moved the date forward to July 23.

The food delivery giant finalised its IPO share allotment on July 22. As it has preponed its entire schedule, the funds are expected to be refunded to ineligible investors as well as shares are likely to be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors on July 22.

Investors can check their application status through BSE website as well as IPO registrar.

The Rs 9,375-crore offer, that ran between July 14-16, received a stellar response and was subscribed 38.25 times.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 51.79 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 32.96 times subscription, and retail part 7.45 times.
Priyanka Sahay
first published: Jul 22, 2021 09:53 pm

