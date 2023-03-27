Wipro Consumer Care invests in Gynoveda, a venture for women's healthcare

Gynoveda sells proprietary formulations certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and India's National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Gynoveda, a venture focused on women's healthcare issues and disorders, received investment from Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, on March 27, as per an official release.

Gynoveda was founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife duo Rachana Gupta and Vishal Gupta, along with gynaecologist Aarati Patil, to cure disorders such as infertility, PCOS, irregular menstrual cycles, etc.

"We believe that there are large unaddressed needs of women who suffer and live with these problems where Gynoveda is already making a visible impact with their offerings as well as educational initiatives," said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures. "This is aligned with our interests in the health and wellness space, in addition to our existing focus on personal care, fragrances, food, nutrition, etc. This is the 10th investment from our fund," he added.

"Our philosophy is that we can solve gynaecological disorders for women without putting them on life-long medications.," co-founder and CEO Vishal Gupta said. "Gynoveda has so far improved the health of 3 lakh women residing in 20,000 pin codes of India", he added.

Gynoveda sells proprietary formulations certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and India's National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories to revolutionise the $9.6 billion women's healthcare industry.