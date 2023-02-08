English
    We need to grow first: Sameer Nigam on whether PhonePe will become a bank

    Last October, Walmart-owned PhonePe announced that it completed the process of moving its domicile from Singapore to India.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    February 08, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
    Sameer Nigam, PhonePe

    Digital payments decacorn PhonePe aspires to become a bank, but it is in no hurry, said founder and CEO Sameer Nigam. He added that PhonePe is aiming to become a full-fledged financial services super app.

    Answering a question at a CNN News18 Townhall in Bengaluru on whether PhonePe would ever become a bank, Nigam said that the company first needs to mature and grow to a different level to become a bank.

    “We need to grow on a whole different level — we have not grown enough. We are a seven-year-old tech startup — you don’t wanna put deposits in our bank right now. The answer may change in 10 years, but we are not there yet,” Nigam said.

    According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), PhonePe continues to be the top player in the Indian payments ecosystem and accounted for nearly 50 percent of all UPI transactions processed in December 2022.