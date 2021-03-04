English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Traders association urges Jeff Bezos to not block Reliance-Future deal

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation and Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal, in an open letter, have said more than 6,000 vendors and suppliers have Rs 6,000 crore worth of dues pending with the Future Group.

Priyanka Sahay
March 04, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods traders and distributors have urged Amazon founder and outgoing chief executive officer Jeff Bezos to not block the Reliance Retail and Future Group deal, saying the uncertainty had left them in a dire financial situation.

In an open letter, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPD) and Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal, an NGO,  have said Amazon's " unwarranted adventurism" had caused suffering to traders and their families in India.

More than 6,000 small vendors and suppliers had Rs 6,000 crore worth of dues pending with the Future Group since March 2020, the letter said.

"While you continue with your great game of world domination, we have become what is called 'collateral damage'. Payments of our members are blocked. Our families are in great financial stress and suffering from mental and emotional distress," the letter said.

The associations demanded Bezos to either pay the traders their dues or "back off".

Close

Related stories

Amazon and Future Group are locked in a legal dispute over the sale of the Indian company’s retail, logistics and warehousing assets to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 24,713 crore. The Future group had agreed to the sale in August 2020.

However, Amazon which owns a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, an unlisted company, has challenged the Future Group-Reliance Retail deal, claiming it did not consent to such a transaction.  It said the deal breached some existing agreements, claims denied by the Future group.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Amazon #future #Jeff Bezos #Reliance
first published: Mar 4, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.