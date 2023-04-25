Taking a down round is not a big deal, startups have to move on: General Catalyst’s CEO Hemant Taneja

(L to R) Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, Anand Chandrasekaran, Partner, General Catalyst

Startups in India and across the globe will have to come to terms with the market reality and accept the idea of going for down rounds for fundraising as this is common after every bubble burst, said Hemant Taneja, chief executive officer and managing director at Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, General Catalyst.

“Valuations have come down, but it's because they had extraordinarily risen in the last three years, and there's probably still more turbulence around it…I do think a lot of companies will end up taking down rounds, but that happens after every bubble. Google had a down round in its history, I think it's not a big deal, companies have to move on,” Taneja said.

Taneja's words come at a time when private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to India’s startup ecosystem fell nearly 77 percent in February of 2023 from a year earlier, as investors continued treading cautiously amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Down rounds are when startups raise fresh capital at a valuation, which is lesser than their last fundraise. For example, in the first week of April, VC firm BlackRock cut the valuation of Byju’s ($22 billion) by nearly half to $11.5 billion.

Taneja forecasts the slowdown in activity due to macro reasons like rising interest rates and valuations normalisation in the startup ecosystem to happen in the next 9-12 months.

“And so we believe that things will settle out in the next 9-12 months, which may normalise valuations…Obviously, things are more favourable to investors today, and frankly, more reasonable. But even there, I would say, exactly how to value these companies for how growth-oriented they are, is going to be unclear for a while,” he added.

Taneja also added that the due-diligence processes have taken longer in the last couple of months even as the stringent checks on the companies before investing remain the same.

“I think due diligence processes have become longer because you have more time to do due diligence now than a year ago. We do like to do detailed financial reviews of businesses before investing,” he said.

One important factor that General Catalyst focuses on is having a solid team with a great Chief Financial Officer, Taneja added.

Betting big on the Indian market

The 22-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts-based General Catalyst has Assets Under Management (AUM) of around $25 million to date and has more than 10 general funds and two healthcare-specific funds.

In February of 2022, the VC firm raised $4.6 billion for its 11th general fund, which will co-invest alongside the two healthcare funds of $600 million and $670 million each. The firm has so far raised $14.75 billion.

General Catalysts' interest areas in India include a few bets on Fintechs, ConsumerTech and Healthcare along with Crypto and Web3. It counts Cred, Magma, Uni, CashFlo, FarMart, Loop Health and Orange Health in its portfolio.

Taneja said that the firm will look at parking around 10-20 percent of the 11th General Fund, with a total corpus of around $4.6 billion to be invested in India.

“India is one of our core five themes, so that means probably around 10-20 percent of the total capital from our current active fund 11 and will be deployed in this market,” Taneja said.

Exciting sectors for General Catalyst

While the VC firm has remained sector-agnostic and also established focus funds for Healthcare, Taneja said that the firm will continue to invest in Fintechs and even explore Crypto and Web3.

“I think the promise of Crypto has visibly risen…we have been looking at how and where and in which industries, can a trust-based system reinvent and create transformations. So we've been incubating companies using decentralized technology and blockchain, but use cases that we have deep domain expertise,” Taneja said.

“We do think that Crypto and blockchain are going to come back. And it's going to have a revival as the stacks mature and more sort of industry use cases that require trust, are the ones where it gets applied,” he added.

Talking specifically about gaming and web3, Anand Chandrasekaran, Partner at General Catalyst said that while first principles remain the same in accessing the companies, there is still a large scope for the segment.

“Gaming, for example, you know, you now have 200 million Indians coming online. When I moved here in 2014, that number was probably a 10th of that number…So there will be, some India-specific casual games, for example, and some of them will have monetization that's powered by sort of traditional subscriptions and some will have the tokens and trading cards, NFTs,” Chandrasekaran added.

Outlook and roadmap for FY24

Taneja said the long-term view of General Catalyst for India is very bullish and the market is going to see a lot of value creation.

“We want to invest at these levels, it's not about this year or next year, it's got a 10-year basis, how to think about it. And we're working backwards from that saying that companies that get started over the next couple of years, can have a major role in that transformation. Just like what happened in China. This is India's China movement. And we want to be a part of it,” Taneja added.