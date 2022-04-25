Swiggy rolls out accelerator to help delivery executives flip collars from blue to white

With the newly launched program named ‘Step Ahead’, Swiggy is formalizing this process and intends to reserve at least 20% of all Fleet Manager hires for its delivery executives.

Food and grocery delivery platform, Swiggy rolled out an accelerator program on April 25, for its delivery partners to transition into full-time employees.

As part of this, it is offering delivery executives an opportunity to transition to a dedicated, managerial role, and earn a fixed salary plus additional benefits.

Over the years, numerous Swiggy delivery executives have joined the platform as fleet managers, said the company. With the newly launched program named ‘Step Ahead’, Swiggy aims to formalize this process.

These fleet managers will be managing an assigned group of delivery executives. They will be responsible for maintaining metrics like login hours, cancellations, resolving queries, and working on special projects for delivery executives.

Founded in 2014, by Rahul Jaimini, Sriharsha Majety, and Nandan Reddy, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,85,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. In addition, it runs a quick commerce grocery service Instamart in 23 cities.

“While most may consider their association with the platform as a stop gap between jobs or an education, or even an additional source of income, we realise that there are some who want more. With 'Step Ahead’, Swiggy is creating a unique opportunity for those interested to flip their collar from blue to white and take on a managerial role,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, vice president of operations.

Such executives are eligible for the role of a fleet manager if they hold a college degree, possess communication skills and basic computer knowledge. In addition, the company said it is also considering reducing the tenure requirement to around two years.

Being well-versed with the challenges at a ground level owing to their experience in delivery, such executives, according to the company, are a natural fit.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of gig unions complaining against food aggregates who are launching express delivery options on their applications. Secondly, it is also important to note that India is sitting on the announcement of the new labour bill, which when implemented might increase the cost burden for companies.

Recently in January, Swiggy raised $700 million in an Invesco-led funding round and became a decacorn after almost doubling its valuation. In addition, Swiggy’s rival Zomato also entered the 10-minute food delivery section.

Currently, Swiggy has over 2.7 lakh delivery partners across the country. They receive benefits such as accident insurance and medical cover, bereavement leaves, period time-off, and maternity cover.





