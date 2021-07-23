Sunday night Zoom meets and 46 calls on a weekend: VCs face pressure to close deals faster

Image: Shutterstock

On July 16, Anar, a networking platform for business owners, had investors ready to invest $600,000 in its ongoing funding round. Anar was looking for more, but its pitch had not quite caught fire with investors. A day later, its CEO Nishank Jain spoke to Elevation Capital, which was very interested and committed $2-3 million immediately. He also spoke to Accel, another top VC firm, that decided to join the round too.

On July 18 (Sunday), Anar was on its way to close a $6 million seed funding round- ten times what it had less than 48 hours ago- led by Accel and Elevation. Over the weekend, its investors spoke to the founders, did reference checks on them, issued a term sheet - a non-binding agreement with terms of investment, conducted due diligence and the deal is expected to close soon.

Elevation (earlier SAIF Partners), in fact, made 46 calls to Anar’s customers through the weekend as part of diligence, two people involved in negotiations said. Anar declined to comment on its funding.

In calmer times, top venture firms often prefer tracking a company for a few months, talk to multiple companies in a sector and then pick which one to invest in. The current funding boom, however, does not allow such luxuries.

Top VC firms, who in any case get access to the best deals by virtue of their fund sizes and global reputation, are under more pressure than ever before to close deals quickly, for fear of having the investment stolen from under their nose by a competing investor.

Venture firms are starting and finishing deals over weekends, doing Zoom calls at 11.30 pm on a Saturday to thrash out deal terms, further exacerbating risk in an asset class known for its risk. VCs generally try hard to avoid FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) investing - today’s hot startup could be tomorrow’s burning mess - but this seems harder at a time when startups are flush with cash and more money than ever is chasing relatively few startups.

"The market is crazy, there's no doubt about it. And there's definitely some FOMO in the market,” says Gagan Goyal, partner at India Quotient, an early-stage investor.

For founders, the startup ecosystem is currently like a house party with the alcohol flowing freely, Moneycontrol had cited a founder saying in March. For their investors, however, the situation is more complicated.

Many of them have seen their portfolio companies receive more money at generous valuations, making their own holdings much more valuable, but the current deal-making frenzy is forcing VCs to be faster and nimbler than ever before, even as breakneck deal-making makes a risky environment even riskier, as investors may invest without total conviction and without complete information about the company and its founders.

Elevation Capital, an early backer of Paytm, Swiggy, UrbanClap and Meesho among others, is consciously working on closing deals and making decisions faster than ever. Investors and founders who have worked with them say that the firm’s risk-taking ability has gone up significantly. For instance, last month Elevation and Sequoia led a $38 million Series A round in FamPay, a banking startup for teenagers. It was one of the largest Series A rounds in India’s startup history, at a valuation of $150-170 million, for a company yet to make any revenue.

“Was the deal expensive? Yes. But Elevation invested because they think the founders are two years ahead of anyone else in the market. And at such an early stage, you’re predicting a multi-billion dollar outcome, so the entry valuation matters less,” a person close to the firm said, requesting anonymity.

Mukul Arora, partner at Elevation, acknowledges the shift.“We are definitely faster than ever because we have evolved with the market and consciously pushed the envelope. We are customer (founder) obsessed, just like we want our portfolio founders to be,” he said.

In another case, on December 25, 2020, many founders, VCs and others were on a well-deserved break after the coronavirus’ first wave was abated and the second wave had not hit India yet.

Yet, while most investors had taken a few days off, partners at Sequoia India and Accel were busy finalising terms to invest in Powerplay, a software platform for the construction industry.

“They need not have shown that kind of hustle in a normal market. You’ve had the first conversation, you can pick it up after the holidays. They knew it is a market where you have to move super fast,” said a person aware of the deal, requesting anonymity. The $5.2 million round was announced earlier this month.

VC firms are also increasingly enquiring about their portfolio founders’ angel investments- which founders make into very early-stage startups in their personal capacity. They don’t want to miss out on seeing a single company.

“They ask me about literally every angel deal I do, and even ones that are referred to me but I pass on. My investors may not even invest in that company, but they want to tick-mark internally that yes, we have seen this company,” said the founder of a consumer brand backed by three top VCs, who did not want to be named.

Smaller VC firms are also pushing their young analysts to source investments, beyond their core jobs of due diligence and portfolio support. Large VCs already do this.

“Some investors are jumping on every deal they get and even $25 million rounds are getting closed super fast,” India Quotient’s Goyal says.

The speed of dealmaking has risen also because founders and investors can do back-to-back video calls from home during the pandemic, often going up to 7-10 in a day. Pre-pandemic, physical meetings were the norm, and because both sides wanted the comfort of physical meetings- which may take time to set up, deal talks would sometimes drag on.

Earlier if investors would do three calls with a founder before issuing a term sheet, they may still do three calls, but in a far shorter span of time. Earlier these three calls may happen over a week or two. Today it happens over a weekend, investors said.

Risks

Investors are aware of the risks of fighting tooth-and-nail and cutting cheques in a few days but don’t see another way out, because they feel the quality of companies outweighs short-term valuation risks. However, boom markets typically end up being less lucrative periods for venture funds, as summarised by a tweet from Abhay Pandey, general partner at A91 Partners, a growth-stage investor.

"Will failure rates be higher from this cohort? Very likely. But I am sure massive companies will also get built from this cohort which will be a net positive for the ecosystem,” Elvation’s Arora said.

Failure rates could be higher for a number of reasons- companies raising more money than they need to and losing discipline, founders and investors not getting along and market sizes being overestimated, among others.

Although early-stage VCs themselves are investing faster than ever, when their companies look to raise their next round, VCs suggest founders take more time to evaluate a prospective investor, Arora said.

“This is a 7-10 year relationship and getting stuck with the wrong partner can be painful for the company,” he added.

Investors are counting more on founder reference checks than before. Early-stage VCs contend that the young companies they back have only so much data and numbers you can comb through. While a VC would earlier make one or two cursory calls to check the founder’s background earlier, this has increased to 4-5 in some cases. These calls help not only to check the founder’s ethics but also his execution capabilities, past experience and ability to spot talent, among other things.

Not all VCs are as worried though. While everyone is surprised by the momentum, some attribute it to a demand-supply mismatch (lots of money chasing relatively fewer founders) and expect things to normalise in six months or so.

“These crazy booms happen now and then. I’m not too worried. It will cool off in six months,” a partner at a $100 million early-stage fund said, requesting anonymity.