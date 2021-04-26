Startup community stands up for India: How entrepreneurs, investors are helping in the fight against COVID-19

Let's take a look at what different companies and entrepreneurs are doing, and where you can contribute

As the second wave of Coronavirus rips through India with ferocity, entrepreneurs and investors across India's booming startup ecosystem have come together to mobilize funds and resources to help the country in one of its darkest hours. Here is a look at what different companies and entrepreneurs are doing, and where you can contribute

ACT Grants

A collective movement by some of the leading venture capital funds and entrepreneurs in India's startup ecosystem. Amazon has already tied up with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, and Pune Platform for COVID-19 response to airlift 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.

It is now accepting domestic & international donations at actgrants.in/donate. These will go towards oxygen solutions, home healthcare and more.

Give India/Nudge

Google and its employees are providing Rs 135 crore in funding to GiveIndia and UNICEF for medical supplies,

organizations supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information. Valley investor Vinod Khosla too is coordinating grants through GiveIndia has asked public hospitals and NGOs to reach out.

You can donate using this link.

If you wish to volunteer, write to covid@giveindia.org

Paytm is raising funds to source supplies of oxygen concentrators.

Link: https://m.paytm.me/oxygen and @Paytm

Zomato Feeding India, through its Help Save My India initiative is helping hospitals and patients with oxygen and related supplies in association with Delhivery.

Indian citizens based in India and abroad can contribute using these links:

http://feedingindia.org/o2-intl for non-Indian

citizens http://feedingindia.org/o2-india for Indian citizens (residents, and NRIs)

Mission Million Air by KVN Foundation

Founded by serial entrepreneur and investor K Ganesh, KVN Foundation launched Feed My City initiative last year where over 400 volunteers, 50,000 retail & 60 institutional donors, served over 58 lakh meals to migrant laborers. KVN, in partnership with Portea and Razorpay, now wants to provide oxygen to the poor free of cost in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

To donate, log on to www.kvnfoundation.com

Sheroes, the women focused social network, is looking for 10,000 volunteers to keep hospitals from flooding over. You need to register, give an hour or 2 every day to make calls. With this, you will be helping out the doctors in screening high risk patients and prioritizing it. Nation needs your help at this point of time. With little bit of our efforts, we might save some lives. There will be a 1 hour training by SHEROES and ACT team for those who sign up.

Click here.

Crypto

The global crypto community too has rallied together to instantly send funds from different parts of the world. Sandeep Naliwal, the co-founder of Polygon, has set up a crypto address, taking on the regulatory and accounting responsibilities.

More details here.

Hemkunt Foundation, through its network of volunteers, is distributing Oxygen Cylinders to COVID-19 patients only for free.

Click here.

Swastha a non-profit alliance working to strengthen healthcare systems in India has teamed up with ACT Grants to procure and import oxygen concentrators for India. Check here.

For more causes related to feeding daily wage workers, needy families, hygiene, PPE, pets, please check out this thread by Zestmoney co-founder and CEO Lizzie Chapman.