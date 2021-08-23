MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Paytm, HDFC Bank to launch financial products ahead of IPO

Paytm is looking to launch a Rs 16,600 crore IPO by October.

Priyanka Sahay
August 23, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

With an aim to strengthen its financial services offering ahead of an initial public offering, Paytm has partnered with private lender HDFC Bank and plans to launch products across digital payments, lending and point of sale solutions by combining their strengths in the banking, lending and digital payments space.

The two companies will build solutions across payment gateway, POS machines and credit products including Paytm Postpaid which is the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution, Eazy EMI and Flexi Pay.

The first leg of the partnership will include Payment Gateway and co branded POS Solutions for Indian merchant partners.

While the bank will drive merchant partnerships across India, Paytm will offer them its existing range of Android POS devices.

The job of selling Paytm's payment solutions will be that of HDFC's salespersons.

Close

Related stories

The aim is to accelerate digital transformation in semi urban and rural India with the combination of HDFC Bank’s network, products and credit appraisal capabilities and Patym’s technological platform.

Paytm claims to be having 333 million users and 21 million merchants onboard.

With over 50 million credit and debit card customers, HDFC Bank is a strong player in the payments ecosystem with leadership in both credit card issuing and acquiring businesses. It has a footprint of over two million merchant acceptance points and 48 per cent business market share on merchant acquiring volume.

"This partnership will further strengthen the financial services ecosystem by bringing together our technology and digital solutions and HDFC Bank’s retail and credit prowess," said Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending.

"Through this partnership we will also be jointly delivering enhanced SmartHub solutions to the market," said Parag Rao, Group Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank.

Paytm is looking to launch a Rs 16,600 crore IPO by October.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #HDFC #IPO #PayTm
first published: Aug 23, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.