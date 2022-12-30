English
    One lighter a day, a generous tip, 72 silver coins: How Indians used Blinkit in 2022

    Indians also requested delivery services to help them through their personal emergencies. In one instance, a customer asked Blinkitâ€™s chat support if they can get themselves delivered to the airport.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 30, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

    Instant delivery platforms in India received the most bizarre orders in 2022. Sample this: A man from Pune ordered one lighter a day for three months in a row from Zomato-acquired instant delivery service Blinkit.

    In another incident, employees from a Delhi office gifted 72 silver coins to their branch manager on Dhanteras, according to the year-end breakdown shared by Blinkit. Making use of the instant service, Delhi also topped the charts in their condom orders with a total of 5,57,369 deliveries over the year.

    In 2022, while a prolonged fund crunch in the startup ecosystem slowed down the hyper-growth of quick commerce startups, Indians increasingly got hooked to the service and relied on it for many of their needs. The evidence lies in Blinkitâ€™s biggest order this year which was worth Rs 1,39,900.

    Not to miss, Indians also requested delivery services to help them through their personal emergencies. In one instance, a customer asked Blinkitâ€™s chat support if they can get themselves delivered to the airport.

    However, users have also made it clear how thankful they are to such delivery partners. In a heartwarming incident, a Jaipur resident offered a tip of Rs 9,500 to a Blinkit delivery personnel.

