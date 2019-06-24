App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Mint

Mahesh Bhupathi’s startup raises funds from Unilever Ventures

Mint @moneycontrolcom

Highlights:
- Scentials has already launched Virat Kohli’s one8 brand and Lara Dutta's Arias
- Scentials raised Rs 25 crore in Series A round of funding

-------------------------------------------------

Scentials Beautycare & Wellness Pvt, co-founded by tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, on June 24 said it has raised Rs 25 crore in a Series A round from Unilever Ventures, the startup investment arm of consumer goods giants Unilever.

Scentials, co-founded by Jinesh Mehta and Mahesh Bhupathi, launched Virat Kohli’s one8 brand in the fragrance category in January this year and followed it with launching a line of skin care products - Arias - with actor Lara Dutta.

Close

The company is centered on designing, developing, manufacturing and distributing products through multiple brands across fragrances, skin-care, makeup and men's grooming, which is shaped by the vision and personalities of various Indian celebrities.

related news

“Scentials is building a unique beauty brands studio platform that combines fast paced innovations across beauty categories with endorsements from top tier Indian celebrities in sports, films and entertainment. The celebrity partnerships provide massive traditional and social media reach driving brand salience. We look forward to supporting Scentials in their growth journey," said Pawan Chaturvedi, Investment Director at Unilever Ventures.

Unilever Ventures India made its first investment during late 2017 in Peel-Works, a consumer-based big data analytics company. Peel-Works helps retailers drive higher shopper loyalty, optimise their store assortments and inventory levels. It had also invested $10 million in fellow venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures, formerly IDG Ventures. It has also invested in Plum Skincare and grocery delivery startup Milkbasket.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Arias #Business #Jinesh Mehta #Lara Dutta #Mahesh Bhupathi #one8 brand #startups #Unilever Ventures #Virat Kohli

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.