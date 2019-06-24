Mahesh Bhupathi’s startup raises funds from Unilever Ventures

Highlights:

- Scentials has already launched Virat Kohli’s one8 brand and Lara Dutta's Arias- Scentials raised Rs 25 crore in Series A round of funding

Scentials Beautycare & Wellness Pvt, co-founded by tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, on June 24 said it has raised Rs 25 crore in a Series A round from Unilever Ventures, the startup investment arm of consumer goods giants Unilever.

Scentials, co-founded by Jinesh Mehta and Mahesh Bhupathi, launched Virat Kohli’s one8 brand in the fragrance category in January this year and followed it with launching a line of skin care products - Arias - with actor Lara Dutta.

The company is centered on designing, developing, manufacturing and distributing products through multiple brands across fragrances, skin-care, makeup and men's grooming, which is shaped by the vision and personalities of various Indian celebrities.

“Scentials is building a unique beauty brands studio platform that combines fast paced innovations across beauty categories with endorsements from top tier Indian celebrities in sports, films and entertainment. The celebrity partnerships provide massive traditional and social media reach driving brand salience. We look forward to supporting Scentials in their growth journey," said Pawan Chaturvedi, Investment Director at Unilever Ventures.

Unilever Ventures India made its first investment during late 2017 in Peel-Works, a consumer-based big data analytics company. Peel-Works helps retailers drive higher shopper loyalty, optimise their store assortments and inventory levels. It had also invested $10 million in fellow venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures, formerly IDG Ventures. It has also invested in Plum Skincare and grocery delivery startup Milkbasket.