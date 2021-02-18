MARKET NEWS

India should become a bright sun, the opposite of West's Black Mirror, says Balaji S Srinivasan

According to Srinivasan, India has resources and it is high time that the industry of technology, especially AI and robotics, were shown in a much positive light in comparison to what the west is portraying.

Priyanka Sahay
February 18, 2021 / 09:47 PM IST
Representative Image

India has talent and resources and it is up to the industry on how it can showcase emerging technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in a positive light, said angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji S. Srinivasan at The Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum on February 18.

Srinivasan was speaking with Kunal Bahl, founder and chief executive officer of Snapdeal at the fireside chat on the playbook to lead the deep tech innovation.

He stressed upon the fact that unlike the west where series such as Black Mirror are made, Indian movies like Super 30 can shape a culture.

He was responding to Bahl's question on how the country can get more attention on deep tech.

According to Srinivasan, India has resources and it is high time that the industry of technology, especially AI and robotics, were shown in a much positive light in comparison to what the west is portraying.

The session focussed on the playbook for Indian startups to lead deep tech innovation.

Despite headwinds in 2020, Indian tech contributed 8 percent relative share to the national GDP and rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year-on-year on the back of rapid acceleration in digital transformation and tech adoption.
TAGS: #Balaji S Srinivasan #deep tech #Kunal Bahl #startups
first published: Feb 18, 2021 09:47 pm

