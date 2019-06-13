Hit by infra troubles Miniso cuts offline expansion in India, forays online

Low-cost retail chain Miniso cited infrastructure troubles in India while it cut down offline expansion plans. The company said it would rather take the online route, which is an ironic step for the Japanese retailer, who stressed on offline vs online.

Post its entry in the India market, the global chain generated waves after it posted impressive revenue numbers and caught up with other leading retail outlets in the country.

The company has 110 stores by June-end and targets another 60 stores by year-end. Earlier it had announced an expansion plan of 800 outlets by 2020 end. It did not share an immediate number for 2020.

"Right now, online is a big plus. India retail market is not easy...800 stores not possible," Young Liu, chief business development officer, Miniso told Moneycontrol in an interaction.

The company reported Rs 700 crore in revenue during FY18. It entered the India market in August 2017. It didn't immediately share the numbers for 2019 fiscal or expectation for 2020.

According to reports, it almost touched the numbers reported by Swedish fashion retailer H&M which posted Rs 834 crore in revenue in the initial 17 months of its operations in India.

Given the low ticket size products sold by Miniso against apparel, many found this growth dramatic. Miniso sells products ranging from Rs 500 to 1,500.

"Before last year, we had a target in India market for 800 stores. But once we entered the market (we realised), that's not possible. We are facing a lot of problems in the retail market in India," he added.

"Expansion depends on the availability of good properties. If we do not find the right property ... it has impacted and will impact our expansion plans," said Tyrone Le, Miniso, India head.

On June 13, Minoso partnered with Indian-origin B2B e-commerce firm Achhacart to sell its product online. Achhacart will procure the products from Miniso and sell it to e-tailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall in India.

"Paytm Mall is already live with 300-400 SKUs (stock keeping unit), Meesho is also live, Snapdeal would be live next week, Paytm has already started PR and marketing for Miniso online and we expect Amazon and Flipkart to close by the month end," Siddharth Venkataraman, chief executive officer, Achhacart told Moneycontrol in an interaction.