Healthcare Edtech startup Virohan raises additional $1.3 million from existing investors

Healthcare Edtech startup Virohan on October 28 announced that it has received an additional $1.3 million in funding before the Series B raise.

The firm said it received the funding from its existing investors -- Keiretsu Forum, Priya Shah (General Partner at Theia Ventures), Better Capital, Vikas Gambhir (Partner - Grant Thornton) and Joydeep Battacharya (Partner - Bain & Co).

Virohan is planning to utilise these funds to expand to new geographies PAN India, develop newer training programs, content in vernacular languages and develop their technological forefront.

The startup aims to scale its current omnichannel training platform infrastructure and develop new features to further increase learning outcomes for students.

Previously, Virohan raised $3 million across Seed and Series A funding from Rebright Partners, Elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital and Keiretsu Forum.

Since its launch in 2018 by Nalin Saluja, Kunaal Dudeja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan’s total funding stands at $4.3 million with this additional fund. The firm seeks to raise $7-$10 million in Series B later this year.

"We are thrilled that our investors and the youth of our country believe in, and support the massive healthcare training need. Their decision of the investors to re-invest gives us a further vote of confidence on our goal to to train over 2,50,000 youth by 2025," CEO & Co-founder Kunaal Dudeja said in a statement.

Virohan currently operates hybrid classrooms at campuses and online training across India in cities including Delhi, Faridabad, Pune, Raipur, Meerut and Nagpur. Apart from this, it has a technology-driven training platform, which is able to train personnel, both online and in their allied campuses.

"We are excited to back the Virohan team on their transformative vision to train and empower India's youth in seeking allied healthcare employment in top hospitals and clinics in the country through cutting-edge technology and blended learning tools," General Partner at Theia Capital Priya Shah commented on the investment.