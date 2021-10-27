MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Enterprise software startup OSlash raises $2.5 million in seed funding round

The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from Dylan Field, CEO and founder of Figma; Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion; Girish M, CEO of Freshworks; and other top executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable, it said in a statement.

PTI
October 27, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

Enterprise software startup OSlash announced on Wednesday that it has raised USD 2.5 million in a round of seed funding led by Accel Partners.

The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from Dylan Field, CEO and founder of Figma; Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion; Girish M, CEO of Freshworks; and other top executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable, it said in a statement.

"With this new investment, the company plans to attract new talent and introduce the world to its vision of seamless information access & sharing within an enterprise for supercharged productivity”, it said.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash said it is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to get access to the right information and resources within the company in the quickest possible way in a friction-free environment.

It allows employees to quickly manage, access, and share information by converting any URL into an easy-to-remember shortcut for the whole company, it was stated.

Close
OSlash said it has already expanded its reach to 1000 teams including those within 'Retool', 'Notion', and 'Postman'.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #enterprise software #OSlash
first published: Oct 27, 2021 09:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.