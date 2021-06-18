MARKET NEWS

Grofers co-founder exits even as talks of funding from Zomato are on

The company is in talks with Zomato for an investment

Priyanka Sahay
June 18, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST

Saurabh Kumar, co-founder of SoftBank-backed Grofers is exiting the venture, even as the online grocery firm is in talks for potential investment from Zomato.

"I've known @skgrofers for 14 years and I've spent the last 8 years building

@grofers with him. Today, SK is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight," Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive of the company said in a Tweet.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Grofers #Zomato
first published: Jun 18, 2021 01:31 pm

