Grofers co-founder exits even as talks of funding from Zomato are on

Saurabh Kumar, co-founder of SoftBank-backed Grofers is exiting the venture, even as the online grocery firm is in talks for potential investment from Zomato.

"I've known @skgrofers for 14 years and I've spent the last 8 years building

@grofers with him. Today, SK is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight," Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive of the company said in a Tweet.