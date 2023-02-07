English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Google reviewing MeitY directive to block loan, betting apps: Sources

    Along with online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay, Meity's ban list includes Kreditbee, Ola Avail Finance, and a few home loan and B2B lending apps.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    February 07, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Google is reviewing a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directive to block more than 200 loan and betting apps, which includes lending platforms like Kissht, PayU-backed LazyPay, KreditBee and Ola Avail Finance, according to sources close to the developments.

    “Google has received a government request to restrict apps from the Play Store in India. It is currently evaluating the order and will restrict apps as appropriate after a thorough review,” said a source.

    Google declined to comment on the matter. KreditBee and Ola Avail Finance did not respond to Moneycontrol queries.

    "The Kissht app is currently operating smoothly for our customers across India. While we haven't received any formal notification on the status of our app, we are aware of the development and are seeking clarity from the concerned authorities. We are hopeful that this will be resolved soon without interrupting services for our existing users," the company said.