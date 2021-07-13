Decoding MobiKwik's IPO documents in 5 charts

MobiKwik's Founder CEO & Director Bipin Preet Singh.

Online payments and lending firm MobiKwik has filed papers to raise Rs 1,900 crore through a public share offering in the next few months.

MobiKwik is a curious IPO candidate. It is not a large unicorn like Paytm, Zomato or other companies looking to list soon. Whether it is a market leader is also unclear but the company says in its draft documents that the rapidly growing volume of digital payments, online shopping and internet usage, in general, will stand it in good stead.

Here are five charts that illustrate MobiKwik's IPO plan, its management, business areas and more.

Note: MobiKwik's founders are also part of the leadership team. Taku is co-founder and COO while Singh is co-founder and CEO