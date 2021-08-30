MARKET NEWS

Decoding IPO-bound Freshworks in 5 charts

Girish Mathrubootham's enterprise software company, Freshworks could be valued at as much as $10 billion in its US IPO

M. Sriram
August 30, 2021
Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham [Image: Facebook/rathnagirish]

live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Software firm Freshworks, over the weekend, filed its documents to go public in the US, a landmark moment for India's software startup ecosystem. Freshworks' prospectus reveals a lot about a relatively little-known sector and business, compared to consumer peers heading to the stock markets such as Policybazaar or the recently-listed Zomato.

Here's a quick look at Freshworks' key numbers.

Freshworks lost only $9 million in the last six months with an annual revenue run rate of over $300 million Freshworks lost around $10 million in the last six months with an annual revenue run rate of over $300 million

Freshworks' customers cut across categories, from large companies to mid-market firms. Getting large clients helps it grow business by cross-selling even without new clients Freshworks' customers cut across categories, from large companies to mid-market firms. Getting large clients helps it grow business by cross-selling even without new clients

This key metric indicates how much Freshworks can grow if it doesn't add new customers. Cross-selling to large clients is a huge opportunity for SaaS companies This key metric indicates how much Freshworks can grow if it doesn't add new customers. Cross-selling to large clients is a huge opportunity for SaaS companies

