Decoding Delhivery's IPO prospectus in five charts

The e-commerce logistics firm wants to be the pipeline for India's digital economy. Will its pitch catch fire with public market investors? Moneycontrol sums up its IPO filings in charts.

M. Sriram
November 02, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
Delhivery | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Gurgaon | Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery | Select investors: Times Internet, Nexus Venture Partners, SoftBank Group (Image: Twitter / @delhivery)

E-commerce logistics firm Delhivery on November 2 filed its documents with the market regulator, seeking to raise a billion dollars in an Initial Public Offering. The deal will mark a lucrative exit for many of its investors, make some employees rich and serve as a barometer to measure India's startup and tech sector's success.

Delhivery is the latest internet startup to file for a public share amid a historic funding boom, ending years of investor anticipation for internet IPOs. VCs have been investing in Indian internet companies for 15 years now, but are seeing exits at scale frequently and public offerings for the first time.

Listed companies and DRHPs filed this year include Zomato, Mobikwik, Nykaa, Policybazaar, Paytm and Ixigo, with PharmEasy set to file soon. Moneycontrol summarises key takeaways from Delhivery's IPO prospectus.

Delhivery is raising more than orinally planned amid a historic bull run Delhivery is raising more than originally planned amid a historic bull run

Delhivery is loss-making, but has narrowed its losses compared to two years ago Delhivery is loss-making, but has narrowed its losses compared to two years ago

Close

Delhivery says it is a tecnology company and uses extensive automation, elevating it from being merely a logistics company Delhivery says it is a technology company and uses extensive automation, elevating it from being merely a logistics company

SoftBank, Carlyle and others will sell a part of their stake SoftBank, Carlyle and some co-founders will sell a part of their stake

Leading upto its IPO, Delhivery appointed industry veterans as independent directors, meant to shore up corporate governance Leading up to its IPO, Delhivery appointed industry veterans as independent directors, meant to shore up corporate governance
first published: Nov 2, 2021 04:14 pm

