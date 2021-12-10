Cross Chain Infra product Router Protocol raises $4.1 million from Coinbase, Polygon and others

Router Protocol, a cross-chain communication infrastructure project, has raised a $4.1-million fund raising round. The round saw participation from investors including Coinbase Ventures, Woodstock Fund, QCP Capital, Alameda Research, De-Fi Capital, Polygon, Wintermute, Shima Capital, TeraSurge Capital, Maple Block and Bison Fund along with Web 2.0 and 3.0 funds, executives and entrepreneurs.

Some of the leading angels include Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal, Doordash’s Gokul Rajaram and Aave’s Ajit Tripathi. In addition, the project had also received grants earlier from Terraform Labs (Terra) and the Algorand Foundation.

Singapore-headquartered Router Protocol was founded in 2020 by Ramani Ramachandran, Shubham Singh, Chandan Choudhury and Priyeshu Garg. The company is building cross-chain infrastructure that enables communication between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions.

In a press statement, Router Protocol announced partnerships with multiple protocols, including Polygon, Avalanche, Terra, Algorand etc and said it plans to launch its main net in the next few weeks from L1 to a few of these chains.

Ramani Ramachandran, CEO of Router Protocol, said, “Beyond just capital, all of these investors have been deeply involved, hands-on, in the design and development of Router as well as DFYN, as we look to build critical, scalable cross blockchain infrastructure that is the need of the hour”.

Router focuses on building generic cross-chain messaging capabilities. With Router’s SDK, any dApp whether it may be a wallet, DEX, NFT platform or indeed anything that requires any crosschain capability can plug-in to Router and enable cross-chain messaging and communication.