MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Cross Chain Infra product Router Protocol raises $4.1 million from Coinbase, Polygon and others

Router has announced partnerships with multiple protocols, including Polygon, Avalanche, Terra, Algorand etc and plans to launch its main net in the next few weeks.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST

Router Protocol, a cross-chain communication infrastructure project, has raised a $4.1-million fund raising round. The round saw participation from investors including Coinbase Ventures, Woodstock Fund, QCP Capital, Alameda Research, De-Fi Capital, Polygon, Wintermute, Shima Capital, TeraSurge Capital, Maple Block and Bison Fund along with Web 2.0 and 3.0 funds, executives and entrepreneurs. 


Some of the leading angels include Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal, Doordash’s Gokul Rajaram and Aave’s Ajit Tripathi. In addition, the project had also received grants earlier from Terraform Labs (Terra) and the Algorand Foundation. 


Singapore-headquartered Router Protocol was founded in 2020 by Ramani Ramachandran, Shubham Singh, Chandan Choudhury and Priyeshu Garg. The company is building cross-chain infrastructure that enables communication between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. 


In a press statement, Router Protocol announced partnerships with multiple protocols, including Polygon, Avalanche, Terra, Algorand etc and said it plans to launch its main net in the next few weeks from L1 to a few of these chains.


Ramani Ramachandran, CEO of Router Protocol, said, “Beyond just capital, all of these investors have been deeply involved, hands-on, in the design and development of Router as well as DFYN, as we look to build critical, scalable cross blockchain infrastructure that is the need of the hour”.

Close

Related stories

Router focuses on building generic cross-chain messaging capabilities. With Router’s SDK, any dApp whether it may be a wallet, DEX, NFT platform or indeed anything that requires any crosschain capability can plug-in to Router and enable cross-chain messaging and communication.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #blockchain #Fund raising #NFT #Router Protocol
first published: Dec 10, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.