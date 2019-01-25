App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clovia raises fresh Series B funding from AT Capital, others

The company will use this money for product and technology development, scaling up the brand portfolio and expansion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lingerie brand Clovia has raised around $10 million in a Series B round led by Singapore-based AT Capital. The existing investor Ivy Cap Ventures also participated in the round.

The company will use this money for product and technology development, scaling up the brand portfolio and expansion.

Clovia claims to be selling around 500,000 pieces of lingerie a month. While almost three-quarters of its business is online, the company also has good offline presence. It has 12 exclusive brand outlets and over 100 sales touch points. Last year, it also ventured into overseas markets. The idea is to continue the growth and accelerate both the online and offline channels with an equal push.

Currently, Clovia claims to be getting around 60 percent of their revenue from tier-II and tier-III cities.

Owned by Purple Panda Fashion, the company last raised fund from IvyCap Ventures, Singularity Ventures and Ravi Dhariwal, former chief executive of Bennett, Coleman and Company Ltd in 2017.

It competes with Zodius Capital-backed Zivame, among others. Zodius Capital recently had also increased its stake in Zivame by buying out shares early backers Kalaari Capital and IDG Ventures.

AT Capital Group was founded by Arvind Tiku. It has an asset portfolio worth approximately $2.5 billion with global investments in residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, construction and retail.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Business #Clovia #Startup

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.