B2B unicorn Zetwerk sets up smart tech device manufacturing facility in Noida

Zet Town India, a subsidiary of business-to-business (B2B) services marketplace unicorn Zetwerk on May 17 commissioned a state-of-the-art original design manufacturing (ODM) facility for hearables, wearables and IoT (internet of things) devices in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The manufacturing plant was inaugurated by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the B2B manufacturing and services marketplace unicorn said in a statement.

The Noida facility is spread out over an area of 50,000 square feet, and comprises 16 manufacturing lines with advanced testers and an innovation lab for product development, Zetwerk said, adding that it was installed with an objective of strengthening India’s manufacturing capabilities in the smart technology space.

“Over the last five years, the prime minister has been focusing extensively on bolstering our domestic capabilities in the electronics market. He recognised this as an incredible growth opportunity for Indian manufacturers prior to the pandemic and over the last two years, that opportunity has grown multi-fold,” said Chandrasekhar.

“India has the potential to contribute around 400 billion units of electronics, which would account for 9-10 percent of the overall global value chains, from the current supply potential of 1-2 percent. Ambitions have been reset and companies like Zetwerk are playing a pivotal role in making this vision a reality,” Chandrasekhar added.

Zetwerk said that the products manufactured at the Zet Town facility will be developed using a customisable model that enables the company to control the smart technology in the device by customising product features and positioning in keeping with the requirements of customers.

“With a focus on design, integration and innovation, we customise our products to cater to the specific needs of various segments,” said Shalabh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Zet Town India.

“As we scale our business model to meet global demand, we aspire to be amongst the first in India to export designed and made in India wearables and hearables products to the world,” Srivastava added.

Zet Town India is an ODM in India's hearables and wearables space with single-point product life cycle support, Zetwerk said. Zet Town focuses on design and manufacturing services in the larger IoT domain. It has dedicated teams for research and development, design and sourcing, assembly and testing. Zet Town has 16 manufacturing lines with advanced testers, the company said.

“Through our manufacturing capabilities at this new facility, we bring a design-based product proposition to the Indian market in the wearables and hearables space,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Zetwerk.

“This is a unique scalable model that has the potential to effectively disrupt the monopoly of Chinese manufacturers by addressing the export requirements of industries across the world,” Sharma added.





