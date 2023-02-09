English
    58% startups believe fund-raising will get tougher in 2023, finds survey

    The survey-based outlook report also found that start-up founders are increasingly looking towards a domestic IPO as the likely mode of exit, despite the recent volatility of public market tech companies.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital in the eighth edition of its ‘India Startup Outlook Report’ said that 58 percent of startup founders expect 2023 to pose more challenges vis-à-vis funding. The startup outlook report revealed that only 53 percent of the founders said they had a positive fundraising experience (71 percent of those who attempted to raise funds), down from 92 percent in 2021.

    “Founders expect this year to be challenging, with 58 percent of them expecting a tough fundraising environment to be tougher in 2023,” the report added.

    The ‘India Startup Outlook Report’ is based on insights gathered from over 120 startup founders across stages and sectors such as fintech, SaaS, D2C, logistics, e-commerce and health tech among others.

