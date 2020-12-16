MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Spyware Goontact targeting Android, iPhone users in Asia; here's how it works

While Goontact has not made its way into the App Store or Google Play Store yet, users could be downloading and side-loading Goontact-infected applications.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 10:13 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Security researchers have found a new malware strain called Goontact which has been found targeting Android and iOs.

This spyware grabs contacts, SMS messages, photos, and location information from victims. Goontact was first detected by mobile security firm Lookout.

As of now, this spyware has been contained within Chinese-speaking countries like China, Korea, and Japan, reports suggest.

Goontact's Modus Operandi

Lookout has assessed that it is managed by Chinese-speaking threat actors, based on the language used for admin panels of the servers. The data that is obtained from these spyware apps is then sent back to online servers under the Goontact operators' control.

Close

Related stories

The malware of Goontact is distributed via third-party apps, reports said, which largely promote free instant messaging apps dedicated to reaching escort services.

"In reality, the targets are communicating with Goontact operators. Targets are convinced to install (or sideload) a mobile application on some pretext, such as audio or video problems. The mobile applications in question appears to have no real user functionality, except to steal the victim’s address book, which is then used by the attacker ultimately to extort the target for monetary gain," Lookout said in a blogpost.

While Goontact has not made its way into the App Store or Google Play Store yet, users could be downloading and side-loading Goontact-infected applications.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Goontact #Spyware #Technology
first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.