English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month leave without pay

    The move is a temporary measure to rationalise cost, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline said.

    PTI
    September 20, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    SpiceJet

    SpiceJet

    Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay. The move is a temporary measure to rationalise cost, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline said.

    "This measure, which is in line with SpiceJet's policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the peak of the Covid pandemic, will help rationalise the pilot strength vis--vis the aircraft fleet," the budget carrier said in a statement. The pilots who have been forced to go on leave without pay are from the airline's Boeing and Bombardier fleet.

    Earlier Tuesday, a section of pilots went into a tizzy over the decision of the financially-embattled airline. "The financial crisis of the airline was known to us but the suddenness of the decision has shocked many of us. There is also uncertainty about the company's financial situation after three months. There is no assurance if those forced to go on leave will Even be called back," a pilot told PTI.
    PTI
    Tags: #leave #pay #pilot #SpiceJet
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 06:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.