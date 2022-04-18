English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh invests in healthcare startup Flebo.in

    Ajay Singh, Chairman and Founder, Flebo.in, said, "With Flebo.in, we aim to build a one-stop destination for booking healthcare and diagnostic tests with partner labs in as many districts as possible.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

    SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh has in his personal capacity invested in healthcare startup Flebo.in that provides sample collection services to medical diagnostic labs, a statement said on Monday.

    "Labs need not hire their own individual home collection agents anymore. It (Flebo.in) allows empanelled labs to expand their reach to customers beyond their immediate local area,” its press release mentioned.

    Flebo.in team includes more than 100 trained, well-qualified and customer-centric in-house phlebotomists for home collection of blood and other samples, it noted.

    Team being ramped up to several thousands, it added.

    Customers can opt for a lab of their choice from a wide range of options available on the mobile friendly website depending on their choice of brand, price and location and fix a suitable time slot between 6 AM to 8 PM on any day of the week, it mentioned.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Customers can also call on the call centre number 012-44-55-0000 to book their tests,” it noted.

    As Flebo.in takes care of home collection, medical diagnostic labs can concentrate on their core strength of providing high quality pathology, haematology, molecular tests and health packages, it stated.

    Ajay Singh, Chairman and Founder, Flebo, said, "With Flebo.in, we aim to build a one-stop destination for booking healthcare and diagnostic tests with partner labs in as many districts as possible.

    Singh is promoter as well as Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet airline.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ajay Singh #Business #Flebo.in #SpiceJet
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 07:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.