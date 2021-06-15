MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet allows extra check-in baggage for passengers booking additional seats

Passengers will be given extra baggage allowance depending on the seats booked

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
The offer will be available for booking and travel till June 31, 2021 on all direct domestic SpiceJet flights (Image: Shutterstock)

SpiceJet has launched a limited period ‘Extra Seat-Extra Baggage’ offer, where passengers will be given extra baggage allowance depending on the seats booked.

Under this, passengers who book a private row will be allowed additional check-in baggage of 10 kg, while those who book an extra seat will be allowed 5 kg of additional check-in baggage.

Here is how it will work:

- Customers can avail the offer on the seat map page while making the booking, or during Web Check-in and through ‘Manage My Booking’ section on the airline’s website.

- Seats under the ‘SpiceJet Extra Seats’ offer must be booked up to 6 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight.

Close

- Those booking a private row will be allowed additional check-in baggage of 10 kg.

- Those booking an extra seat will be allowed 5 kg of additional check-in baggage.

- This will be over and above the existing 15 kg check-in baggage customers are eligible for on each ticket.

- The offer includes complimentary priority services such as Priority Check-In, Priority Boarding and Preferred Bag-Out.

- The offer will be available for booking and travel till June 31, 2021 on all direct domestic SpiceJet flights.

- Extra seats will be subject to availability on a first come first serve basis.

- The offer is non-refundable, non-transferrable and not applicable for group bookings.
Jun 15, 2021

