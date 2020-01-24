Special court allows 7 days custody of Amrapali group directors to ED

A special court on Thursday allowed further seven days custody of Amrapali group of companies directors Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation. The remand granted to them on January 18 expired on Thursday. Special Judge A K Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED.

The law enforcement agency said it required the custody of the accused for more days for further interrogation.

The Supreme Court had earlier permitted the ED to probe the two, following which the ED moved the application before the special court here.

According to ED's special counsel Kuldeep Srivastava, the two are accused of misappropriating and diverting the money of investors for their personal use. The investors had deposited the money with the company for purchasing flats.

The ED is inquiring the matter on the apex court's directions, which had passed the order in this regard on July 23 last year.