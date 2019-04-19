App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sluggishness in BFSI sector may continue: Experts

Though the companies are confident of the segment growth in the coming quarters, macroeconomic headwinds and reduction in budget could impact growth.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Macro-economic headwinds and decline in IT spending in banks have hit the BFSI sector hard. The sluggishness might continue in the coming quarters as well, say experts.

BFSI is the largest business vertical for IT majors and accounts for over 30 percent of the total revenue for all the three firms driving. While TCS and Wipro’s revenues from the segment grew by 2 percent, Infosys degrew sequentially for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Talking about de-growth in the traditionally strong segment, Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys, said, “This quarter you saw a negative growth in financial services. If you look at banking alone we had a positive growth, but on the insurance sector we had a negative growth and it brought the overall growth down.”

Rao further added that the company saw huge deal wins in the sector and confident about the performance in FY20.

related news

Though the companies are confident of the segment growth in the coming quarters, macroeconomic headwinds and reduction in budget could impact growth.

Roger Park, partner, America's Advisory, at consulting firm EY, told The Economic Times last month that banks and financial institutions are reducing budgets for traditional services.

According to him, this is why TCS and Infosys have seen sluggish growth in the financial services sector while Wipro has done better, which is in the digital transformation projects of banks.

Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO, Wipro, said that though the company has seen good success in financial services, the company will be watchful of the macro environment. "Especially in some parts of BFSI where we see some softness in capital markets and in Europe," he added.

According to an analyst, who did not want to be named, the question to ask is if the good deal pipeline will be enough to guarantee solid growth.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IT

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: KKR win toss, e ...

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Himachal BJP Chief Who Used Expletive Against Rahul Gandhi Barred From ...

IPL 2019 | Kotla Pitch in Spotlight as DC Face Spin-heavy KXIP

Elections 2019: ‘Why Kill a Dead Man,’ Mayawati’s Answer to a Qu ...

News18 Wrap: Sadhvi Pragya Claims She 'Cursed' 26/11 Hero Hemant Karka ...

IPL 2019 | Rajasthan Face Uphill Task Against In-form Mumbai

IPL 2019: KKR vs RCB, Both Teams in Battle To Reach Play-Offs

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi's Move 'Opportunistic'? Cong Turnout is Right t ...

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Brush Off Tiff Reports with Funny Instagram ...

Bank Unions Write to PM Modi, Want Govt to Take Over Jet Airways

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Lenders explore ways to utilise 15 Jet Airways planes, protect valuabl ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Vikas Krishan interview: 'In pro boxing, you punch to hurt your oppone ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.