English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Singapore blocks 245 domains linked to 30 illegal streaming sites

    In an order provided by CAP, domains related to several illegal online stream sites such as SportsBay, WatchSeries, DramaCool and 123Movies were blocked.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

    Singapore on Wednesday blocked 245 domains associated with 30 illegal streaming sites that provided pirated content, including premium sports and drama, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to keep online piracy in check.

    The move was initiated by the Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League and TVB International, according to news portal Channel News Asia. In an order provided by CAP, domains related to several illegal online stream sites such as SportsBay, WatchSeries, DramaCool and 123Movies were blocked.

    Last week, Internet service providers in Singapore had blocked 99 domain names linked with 30 websites under a High Court order. The High Court of Singapore first granted an order in February to block the 30 illegal streaming sites and 150 associated domains.

    This effectively negates efforts by the illegal sites to circumvent the original order by blocking associated domains the sites would redirect to, the report said, quoting the CAP. CAP's General Manager Matthew Cheetham said, "This latest block once again shows the impact of an efficient and effective site blocking regime in combating illegal streaming sites."

    According to a recent study on online content viewing behaviour in Singapore, site blocking changes consumer behaviour, said CAP. CAP said more than one-third of Singaporean consumers reported that they are spending more time watching free streaming services because of piracy streaming services being blocked by the government.

    Close

    Related stories

    More than 20 per cent said they have subscribed to legitimate services as a result of site blocking. In an earlier statement in March, CAP said the order was obtained by its members, BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League, and TVB International against illegal streaming sites that were offering access to content including premium sports and drama.

    "The order covered the greatest number of sites and domains yet sought by CAP members. Under the order, Internet service providers must disable access to these illegal sites and their associated domains," it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #123movies #dramacool #illegal #online #Singapore #sportsbay #streaming sites #watchseries
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 05:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.