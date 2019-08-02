Siddhartha Mohanty takes over as MD, CEO of LIC HFL

Prior to taking over as MD and CEO of LIC HFL, Mohanty was the company's COO, a release said here.
LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) August 2 said Siddhartha Mohanty has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NBFC.
Prior to taking over as MD and CEO of LIC HFL, Mohanty was the company's COO, a release said here.Before joining LIC HFL, he was Executive Director - Legal with LIC of India.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:40 pm