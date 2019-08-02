App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siddhartha Mohanty takes over as MD, CEO of LIC HFL

Prior to taking over as MD and CEO of LIC HFL, Mohanty was the company's COO, a release said here.

LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) August 2 said Siddhartha Mohanty has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NBFC.

Before joining LIC HFL, he was Executive Director - Legal with LIC of India.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:40 pm

