Second Khan to rake in profits in China: Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan grosses Rs 169.17 cr

After Aamir Khan, it’s now Salman Khan’s turn to find a permanent place in the Chinese populace's hearts. Bajrangi Bhaijaan gives bhai an enterprising push in the Chinese mainland. Kabir Khan’s 2015 Eid blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan has clocked Rs 169.17 crore ($25.95 milion) in 10 days in China.

The film, which is interestingly titled Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China has also got an encouraging rating of 8.6 on Douban. Douban in China is what IMDb is in India.

The film that was budgeted around Rs 100 crore had made over Rs 300 crore in India and is now eyeing similar numbers in China.

Eros International released the film in association with China's E Stars Films Ltd and Salman Khan Ventures

The film grossed Rs 14.5 crores on its opening day itself. The opening day collection set the trend for the movie just like it did in India where opening day collection was close to Rs 27 crore. The opening day gross has exceeded the cumulative China box office earnings of Shah Rukh Khan.

But whats worked in favour of Salman Khan in the Chinese mainland given it is his first release there? “It is the content that has gained popularity in China,” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “It is a very interesting story and word of mouth and social media posts have increased the popularity of the film in China. This will now make Salman Khan a known face in the country and more of his films can be expected to do well there,” Adarsh added.

The Kabir Khan-directed film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within a week of release and closed the second weekend with Rs 169.17 crore in collections, retaining the number 5 position in the Chinese box office, despite new releases over the weekend.

Speaking on the film's performance, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media said, "With the success of Bajrangi Bhajaan and previous Indian releases, China has emerged as a key market and a major box office earner for Indian releases. We are delighted with the unstoppable run the filim is enjoying and how the Chinese audiences have embraced the cross-border friendship story, its emotions, the direction and our much-loved superstar Salman Khan"

But Salman Khan and his popularity ushering in China doesn’t stop with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. "We are extremely encouraged by the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China and very excited about our next to roll Indo-China co-production, once again to be directed by Kabir Khan", he added.

During its run in 2015 the film had made approximately Rs 24 crore in United Kingdom, close to RS 53 crore in USA and Canada and over Rs 60 crore in Canada and a little above Rs 11 crore in Australia.