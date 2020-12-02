PlusFinancial Times
SBI YONO app shows error M005, customers take to Twitter to complain

The SBI Yono app has been showing an error M005, leading to transaction failures, customers complained on Twitter.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 2, 2020 / 04:42 PM IST
Customers of country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) have been complaining about a technical glitch on the bank’s digital banking mobile application, SBI YONO since last evening. The app has been showing an error M005, customers said on Twitter.

The bank is yet to clarify on the problem even as customers continue to complain. Early this year also the SBI app had shown technical problems.

SBI’s YONO is an integrated digital banking platform offered by State Bank of India to enable users to access a variety of financial and other services such as flights, trains, buses and taxi bookings, online shopping, or medical bill payments.

SBI isn’t the only bank facing technical problems on mobile applications.

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank's entire payment stack had gone down on November 21, scores of customers said on Twitter.

Customers said transactions through HDFC's credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI, IMPS, and other modes of payment were failing, due to which they could not proceed with their banking-related services.

The bank on November 22, however, informed that it had restored the services and said an unexpected outage at one of its data centres led to the transaction failures.

"Dear Customers, the services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilizes there is no reason to worry now! Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for bearing with us during this period," HDFC Bank said then.

A similar incident took place in December 2019, with customers complaining that they were unable to pay their loan EMIs or settle credit card bills on time. Following this, RBI deputy governor MK Jain had said the regulator had taken into account the outage and deployed a team of experts to investigate into the matter.

Later, it was found out that the December outage took place because the lender "underestimated" growth in payment volumes and the disruption was more of a capacity issue.

TAGS: #SBI yono app down
first published: Dec 2, 2020 04:42 pm

