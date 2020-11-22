PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank's entire payment stack goes down due to technical glitch, restored

Transactions through HDFC Bank's credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI, IMPS, and other modes of payment had been failing since November 21 evening

Moneycontrol News
 
 
India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank's entire payment stack went down on November 21, scores of customers said on Twitter.

Customers said transactions through HDFC's credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI, IMPS, and other modes of payment were failing, due to which they could not proceed with their banking-related services.

The bank on November 22, however, informed that it had restored the services and said an unexpected outage at one of its data centres led to the transaction failures.

"Dear Customers, the services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilizes there is no reason to worry now! Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for bearing with us during this period," HDFC said in its tweet on Sunday.

HDFC Bank revises interest rates for fixed deposit

An HDFC Bank official, who didnt want to be named, told Moneycontrol that "yesterday's technical glitch was due to a power outage in DAKC data centre, which has several banks as clients."

Similar incident took place in December 2019, with customers complaining that they were unable to pay their loan EMIs or settle credit card bills on time. Following this, RBI deputy governor MK Jain had said the regulator had taken into account the outage and deployed a team of experts to investigate into the matter.

Later, it was found out that the December outage took place because the lender "underestimated" growth in payment volumes and the disruption was more of a capacity issue.

Here are a few tweets by customers:





First Published on Nov 22, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Bank #India #netbanking #online banking #stocks

