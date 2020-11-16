HDFC Bank revises interest rates for fixed deposit

HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in one year and two years with effect from November 13. The bank has kept the rates unchanged for the rest of the term deposits.

HDFC Bank has cut the interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) on deposits maturing in one year and two years. So, the interest rate for 1 year 1 day to 2 years has been cut from 5 percent to 4.90 percent.

As reported by the Mint, senior citizens will continue to get 50 bps higher interest rates as compared to the general public. The bank offers them 3 percent to 6.25 percent of interest rates on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.